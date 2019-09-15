Steve Smith Image Credit: AFP

London: Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith wished wife Dani Willis on their first wedding anniversary by sharing a romantic picture of the two on social media.

“Happy 1st wedding anniversary @dani_willis thanks for all of your support, guidance and love. I love you!” Smith said in a post on Instagram.

Smith, who has taken the ongoing Ashes by storm by scoring a record number of runs and a memorable double hundred, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Willis on September 15 last year.

The couple got engaged in July 2017, when Smith proposed to Willis atop the famous Rockefeller Centre in New York.