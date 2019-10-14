It will allow young cricketers to create online profiles and upload their performances

Dubai: Abu Dhabi T10 has teamed up with UAE-based Dreams2Play to host a unique talent hunt program, through which budding amateur cricketers from across the world may apply for selection to play in the league.

The world's first 'Digital-to-Physical' talent hunt program will allow young cricketers to create online profiles and upload videos of their bowling, batting and wicket-keeping performances through a smartphone app to be judged by a panel of ICC approved coaches.

Dreams2Play will then deliver a list of around 100 talented cricketers selected by the jury for a special player draft through which each of the eight competing teams will select one or two players for their squad.

"The 'Digital-to-Physical' app-based global talent hunt programme is a UAE home-grown process that will enable us to source the best young talents from across the world and present them to all eight teams at the Abu Dhabi T10," Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, said.

Budding cricketers can log on to https://dreams2play.com and apply directly.

Dreams2Play will select the best cricketers who will be promoted on a fast track to success. From this select group, a minimum of 8 players will be selected for the Abu Dhabi T10 draft. These short-listed cricketers will be given the opportunity to be a part of the third season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, scheduled from November 14-24.

The 10-day Abu Dhabi T10 opens with a star-studded opening day performance by top-notch Bollywood entertainers set to wow the crowd at the host venue, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on November 14.