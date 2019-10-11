Abu Dhabi: The build-up to the Abu Dhabi T10 has powered ahead with tickets for the event officially going on sale.
Moving to the nation’s capital for the next five years, the tournament will see the likes of England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, alongside Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and Darren Sammy light up the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 15-24.
The 90-minute format has proven to be a smash hit with fans, who are now gearing up for some of the fastest and biggest-hitting cricket to land in the UAE in a few weeks time.
“We are expecting vibrant interest in ticket sales right from the start, so it’s an incredibly exciting time for us to be hosting this format in Abu Dhabi for the first time,” said Matthew Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket.
Other big ticket performances throughout the tournament will include Northern Warriors beginning their title defence against Maratha Arabians on opening day, which will also see Morgan lead the Delhi Bulls into battle against the Deccan Gladiators, while Shahid Afridi makes his return to T10 for the newly-joined Qalandars in their quest for glory.