On Saturday, Shami was at his vintage best, scything through the New Zealand batting line-up with seam movement to pick 3/18 in six overs and set the base for a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mohammed Shami tells Umran Malik that he has a lot of power and his future is bright. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

“As usual, I kept things simple as per the plan and not try to tamper with your skills and focus on bowling as per one line and length. Plus, there was some dampness on the pitch, which worked well for us as we were able to give the ball a rip and seam it too,” he added.

Shami signed off by advising Umran to keep a calm mind, even during pressure situations, as that will only help him in executing his skills better. “When you are playing for the country, you shouldn’t take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.

“But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focusing is more. Keep your smile on, it’s white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly.”