Gautam Gambhir Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir recently decided to indulge in self-depreciatory humour. The former India opener tweeted two pics, one with his daughter and another of him in a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey dropping a catch and looking rather inelegant while doing so.

"Gautam the cricketer, a terrible catcher!!! Gautam the father, an exceptional catcher!!!" Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir retired from all forms of the game in December 2018 and has since moved into punditry and politics. He was the Bharatiya Janatiya Party's candidate from East Delhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He won the elections and has been a Member of Parliament ever since.