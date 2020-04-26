I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the ICC & PCB in this regard, says Malik

Salim Malik Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Lahore: Former Pakistan cricket captain, Salim Malik, on Sunday apologised to the nation over match fixing after long 19 years and said he was ready to reveal all the secrets linked to the match fixing due to which he was banned for life.

"I am very sorry for what I had done 19 years ago. I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard," he said here in a video message.

Salim Malik, 57, was found guilty of match fixing and was banned for life after a judicial inquiry in 2000 in a scandal that rocked the cricket-mad nation. Australian cricketers trio of Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused him of offering them bribes to underperform during their tour of Pakistan in 1995.

His ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in 2008 but the decision was not endorsed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The former middle order batsman, who played 103 Tests and 283 One-Day Internationals in a career that stretched from 1982 to 1999, said he was also ready to cooperate with the anti-corruption unit of the ICC to provide them information in match-fixing scandal.

He said under the human rights laws, he also deserved that his case be considered on humiliation grounds as he had suffered a lot due to the mistake he committed long ago and spent 19 years of life in wilderness being away from the game.

Salim Malik applied to be Pakistan's batting coach in 2012 and was also in contention for the head coaching job at the National Cricket Academy in 2008 but was overlooked on both occasions as the ICC did not endorse lifting of his life ban by the court.

He said that other players guilty of match or spot fixing had been allowed to return to sport and in the given circumstances he also deserved a second chance to re-start his cricket career, now this time in the role of a coach.