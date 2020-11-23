To mark birthday, Raina and wife Priyanka to help schools in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR

Suresh Raina marks 34th birthday by pledging aid to 34 schools in India Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who will turn 34 on Friday, has pledged to build sanitation and drinking-water facilities at 34 government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure health and hygiene for over 10,000 children.

The year-long initiative will be executed by his NGO, the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF), in collaboration with Amitabh Shah’s ‘Yuva Unstoppable’. Apart from the hygiene and sanitation facilities, Raina’s endeavour will also focus on sexual health and awareness, and better access to smart classes, a release from the foundation stated.

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate my 34th birthday with this initiative. Every child deserves quality education and this includes their right to have access to safe and clean drinking water and toilet facilities in schools. I hope we can contribute to this with Gracia Raina Foundation collaborating with Yuva Unstoppable,” said Raina.

“It is truly humbling to see the upgraded facilities benefiting thousands of kids. This is an excellent start and we look forward to transforming many more schools in the future. There was no better way I could have celebrated my birthday, it was a truly heartwarming experience.”

Through the foundation, Raina and his wife will work with students in four schools in their hometown Muradnagar, including those which were attended by Priyanka and Suresh themselves.

The former Indian cricketer has been associated with the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and he was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 to be the Swachh Bharat Ambassador in Uttar Pradesh.