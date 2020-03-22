Women's cricket in India came into news for the wrong reasons when Atul Bedade, a former international cricketer, was suspended from his post as a state team women's coach. Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Atul Bedade, the former Indian batsman, has been suspended as the head coach of the Baroda women’s team after players accused him of sexual harassment and pubic shaming.

A source within the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) said that action was taken after players complained about his misbehaviour during the Women’s Senior One Day tournament in Himachal Pradesh in February 2020.

Atul Bedade

According to media reports, the BCA’s apex committee will now form a probe committee that will look into the allegations made against Bedade.

The 53-year-old played 13 ODIs for India in 1994 and scored one half century.