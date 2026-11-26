Man rewarded after pulling off incredible one-handed catch from moving motorcycle
Dubai: Mehran Khan has been rewarded for his extraordinary one-handed cricket catch from the back of a moving motorcycle, after the footage attracted attention from sports fans around the world.
The Public Health Engineering Department employee was travelling home from work when he passed a Swat Premier League match in Mingora. After seeing batter Abrar Lala strike a six towards the road, Khan reached out and managed to catch the ball with one hand while still on the moving motorcycle.
Speaking to the BBC, Khan explained how he had warned his friend, who was driving, about his intention to attempt the catch.
“I told my friend riding the motorcycle to duck his head. I’m going to catch it.”
Despite managing to pull off the remarkable grab, Khan admitted he had not expected to be successful.
“I didn’t think I would actually catch it.”
“I’m a cricket fan. I play cricket myself and I watch it too. I saw that Abrar Lala was at the crease and then he hit a six,” he said.
“I made the effort, but I didn’t expect to catch it. I thought it would fall somewhere nearby, but by the grace of God I managed to catch it.”
The footage quickly spread across social media, taking Khan by surprise as he was unaware of the attention it was receiving.
“The video went viral overnight. I didn’t even know about it.”
Following the incident, Swat Premier League organisers announced a prize of 10,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately £27.60) for Khan, funded by the Pakistan Army.
The Marghazar resident expressed his happiness at receiving the award and also dismissed suggestions that he had kept the match ball following his catch.
“People are saying I was taking the ball away with me, but that’s not true. I returned it,” he said.
On the field, Swat Strikers secured a 34-run victory over GKR Dir, while Khan called on organisers to continue staging the tournament every year, describing it as an “excellent competition”.