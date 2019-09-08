Dinesh Karthik, skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been in a spot of bother for visiting the camp of Trinbago Knight Riders, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team at the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: After being showcaused for being present in the Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room with coach Brendon McCullum — also new coach of the Indian Premier League outfit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — India wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has apologised unconditionally.

A BCCI functionary confirmed the same and said that IPL franchises will also be made to understand that Indian players cannot be asked to be present in such manner in foreign leagues.

“Karthik realises the mistake as a contracted player of the BCCI and has apologised unconditionally. The IPL franchises will also be made to understand that such a scenario shouldn’t arise in the future where Indian players are seen in foreign leagues without the permission of the BCCI,” the functionary explained.

Both the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise and IPL franchise KKR are owned by Shah Rukh Khan, but the BCCI is very clear that the Indian players should have nothing to do with foreign T20 leagues.

When former India player Yuvraj Singh was handed an NOC to play in Canada post retirement, it was a one-off as the BCCI made it clear that no further releases would be made.