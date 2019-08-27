General view of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the former DDCA President and BCCI Vice-President. The ceremony to rename the historic stadium will be done on September 12 while a stand will also be named after India skipper Virat Kohli.

DDCA took to Twitter to announce the same: "Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The renaming of Delhi's famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli."

Earlier, in a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, BJP MP and former India opener Gautam Gambhir had on Monday said the Yamuna Sports Complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation building and for his love for cricket.

"May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename 'Yamuna Sports Complex' as 'Arun Jaitley Sports Complex," Gambhir had said in a tweet, while posting a copy of his letter to the Lt. Governor.