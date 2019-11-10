David Warner's wife Candice Warner (right) says their daughter Ivy Mae has spent ''too much time" in India. Image Credit:

Sydney: After serving a one year-ban, David Warner is at his prime and the opener now wants her daughter to be a player like Indian captain Virat Kohli.

In a video posted by Candice Warner, David Warner’s wife, the Australian left-hander’s daughter Ivy Mae can be seen batting and repeatedly claiming “I’m Virat Kohli”. She captioned the video stating: “This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be @imVkohli”.

Warner is fourth in the list of all-time top run-getters in the cash-rich Indian Premier Legue (IPL), accumulating 4,706 runs in from 126 matches, averaging 43.17, which happens to be the highest in the tournament.