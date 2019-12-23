Pat Cummins. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Pat Cummins, who recently became the most expensive foreign buy in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, is not going to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he intends to take a break after Australia’s three-game ODI tour of India in January.

Star paceman Cummins, who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs155 million, could have joined Josh Hazelwood and Steve Smith in signing on for the back-end of the BBL season.

But the world’s No. 1 ranked Test bowler feels he needs a break and his decision has been endorsed by Cricket Australia following a jam-packed playing schedule in 2019. Cummins would have turned out for Sydney Thunder in the BBL.