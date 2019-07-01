Vijay Shankar Image Credit: AP

Birmingham: In a blow to the Indian team going into the business end, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the World Cup with a toe injury. While the blow at the nets off Jasprit Bumrah hadn't looked very serious to start with, it looks to have been aggravated.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said Shankar has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament and the BCCI may now make a formal request to the ICC to call in a replacement. Right-handed batsman from Karnataka Mayank Agarwal is likely to be named as Shankar's replacement.

On Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli had informed at the toss during the England game that the all-rounder had a toe niggle and the signs weren't too good.

"Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. Once he gets to 20, then he's unstoppable," Kohli had said.