Former captain willing to take up any other cricketing role

Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq addresses a news conference in Lahore, on July 17, 2019. A Image Credit: P

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday announced that he will step down as the chief selector once his tenure ends on July 30.

“When I returned [from United Kingdom], I told the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with a new thinking and ideas,” an English daily quoted Haq as saying at a news conference.

When asked if he would take on another role in the management, Haq said: “I am a cricketer, this is my bread and butter. If the board offers me another role, apart from selection, I would consider it.”

Speaking on the team’s performance during the recently concluded World Cup in which Pakistan failed to qualify for the top four, Haq said his side came out with a good performance but luck didn’t go their way.

Pakistan finished fifth in the points table and were tied with New Zealand. However, due to their inferior net run-rate, they failed to enter the knockout stage.

“Pakistan defeated the two finalists, won four matches. But they were unlucky that they were ruled out [from the semi-finals] due to the NRR [net run-rate],” he said.