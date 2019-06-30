Indian supporters pose ahead of the start of the World Cup group stage match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on June 30, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

From Edgbaston: England have won the toss and elected to bat first. For India, Rishabh Pant comes in for Vijay Shankar.

Squads:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Liam Plunkett, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood

When the first ball is bowled at Edgbaston in Birmingham today, die-hard fans of Pakistan will pray that India beats England at their round-robin league game of the cricket World Cup.

Yes – you read that right!

For once, cricket fans of the arch-rivals will unite to cheer for an Indian victory.

And all for a good reason: if India manage to knock England further down the World Cup points table, it will vastly improve Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

When the World Cup started, hosts England were widely tipped to be among the favorites.

But after a series of successive losses, England find themselves staring at an early ouster from the competition should they lose to India today.

And for once, that’s exactly what Pakistani fans want to happen today.

For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to shine with the bat.

For Hardik Pandya to hopefully improve his batting strike rate to the region of 400%.

And for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami to demolish a fabled England batting line-up in a matter of overs.

The wish list, as one passionate Pakistani fan put it on Twitter, is simple when it comes to choosing sides: “Definitely neighbours ie India. We can choose our friends but not neighbours. India any day over colonial England.”

Another Pakistani fan, Nasir Ali, even invoked the Indian national anthem in reply to former England captain Nasser Hussain’s query on who they were supporting: “Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka Jaya he Bharata Bhagya Vidhata.”

Patriotic fervour will also run high among Sarafraz Ahmed’s boys today – fresh from back to back victories against South Africa, New Zealand and last night’s cliffhanger against Afghanistan, Pakistan is waiting to roar back into the competition.

They can certainly do with a generous slice of help from India.

With that in mind, Gulf News brings you a unique perspective on the live game between India and England today – told from the perspective of eager Pakistan fans keen to see their team in the final four.

Pakistani expats and loyal Gulf News readers Gulzar Ahmad, Shahryar Shaikh and Saad Bin Khalid will provide the lowdown on the game as it progresses, with their hopes firmly pinned on an Indian victory.

Their passion for today’s game will be punctuated by expert commentary from our in-house Pakistan cricket coach Ashfaq Ahmed (alas, he is also the Associate Editor – Online!) and the final word from our in-house third umpire Balaram Menon (who occasionally doubles up as a Senior Web Producer). Presiding over the commentaries and moderating them will be our social media whizkid and Pakistan cheer-leader Falah Gulzar.

So how would you describe the spirit of this unique match?

As Pakistani cricket fan Rana Talha Asfar put it:

Divided by England in 1947, it’s cricket that has united India and Pakistan once again in 2019.