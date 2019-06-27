Pakistan will fancy their chances of making it to the semis if India beat England

Pakistan fans cheer their team during the match against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Following back to back defeats in the last two World Cup games, England's chances of making it to the semi-finals are in jeopardy. And Pakistan's win over New Zealand on Wednesday has made the scenario much more difficult for England.

With eight points from seven games, the Eoin Morgan-led side are currently placed fourth on the points table. And now, the equation for them is pretty simple. They need to win their remaining games in order to enter the knockout stages of the ongoing tournament.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain

However, it would require a commanding performance from the pre-tournament favourites to overstage India and New Zealand, their opponents for the remaining two games. The record of England against these two teams is not good when it comes to World Cups. England have not been able to register World Cup wins against the Men in Blue and the Black Caps in the last 27 years.

Ahead of England's must-win clash against India, former skipper Nasser Hussain took to social media to ask Pakistani fans as to which team they would be supporting when the two teams meet on Sunday at Edgbaston.

"Question to all Pakistan fans ...England vs India...Sunday... who are you supporting?" tweeted Hussain on Thursday.

Following their victory over New Zealand, Pakistan have seven points from as many games. Their two remaining games are against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and if they manage to win both of them, they will end up on 11 points.

In such a scenario, it becomes pertinent for England to win both their remaining fixtures as they would then reach 12 points and will qualify for the semi-finals. However, if they fail to register wins in any of the two matches, Pakistan will fancy their chances of making it to the knockout stages.