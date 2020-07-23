Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan fast bowler, is clear to travel to England to join up with his teammates after his second successive COVID-19 test came back negative.
“The first test was conducted on July 21 which was negative and now he is eligible to travel to England to join Pakistan cricket squad”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
Amir chose not to tour England due to birth of his daughter but Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq persuaded him to change his mind. As part of the process, Amir required two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the UK.
As soon as Amir joins the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.
“We have started making travel plans for Amir,” said the spokesman.
Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20s against England next month.