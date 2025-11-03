Cricket heist: Chris Gayle stranded as IPHL T20 league in India ends in chaos and unpaid bills

Organisers flee as IHPL T20 League in India ends in chaos, leaving players unpaid
What began as a celebration of cricket and tourism in the Valley has ended in chaos. The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), a T20 event in Srinagar, has collapsed amid allegations that its organisers vanished overnight, leaving players, officials, and local businesses unpaid and stranded.
The tournament, which kicked off at Bakshi Stadium on October 25, was billed as a new chapter for sports in the region. It promised a mix of local talent and international names, with organisers claiming the presence of global stars such as Chris Gayle, Thisara Perera, and Jesse Ryder. But by the weekend of November 1 and 2, the excitement had turned to confusion and anger.
According to reports from India, the organisers from Yuva Society Mohali went missing without clearing any payments. Players, umpires, and support staff were left scrambling for answers as bills mounted. Hotels, transport services, and catering providers were all affected, with total unpaid dues estimated in the tens of lakhs of rupees.
One Srinagar hotel said the pending amount alone exceeded 80 lakh rupees. “They just disappeared without a trace,” a manager told reporters. “The players were stuck, and we were left holding the bills.”
Around 40 to 70 people linked to the tournament were reportedly held back by hotels until partial settlements were reached. Most have since managed to return home, though none have received their full payments.
The IHPL had built its publicity around 32 former international cricketers, but only a handful arrived. West Indian star Chris Gayle featured in three matches before quietly leaving. Sources say he sensed trouble when several players complained about missing payments and poor arrangements.
“None of us have been paid,” said Mellissa Juniper, an English umpire who took part in the event. She called it a “cricket heist” and said the incident exposed how easily players and officials can be exploited in loosely organised leagues.
Soon after the controversy erupted, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council clarified that it had no financial involvement and had only rented the stadium to organisers. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association also confirmed that the IHPL was not a recognised tournament.
That unofficial status means participants have little legal protection. For many, this experience is a harsh reminder of the risks of joining unapproved private events that promise big rewards but often end in disappointment.
Authorities are now investigating the organisers, while players and service providers continue to demand justice. What was meant to showcase Kashmir’s cricketing charm has instead turned into a lesson in accountability and trust.
