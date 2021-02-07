Dubai: Tickets for the second Test between India and England, to be played from February 13 to 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, will be sold only online and not at the stadium.
The stadium will be at 50 per cent capacity for the second Test amid the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had earlier announced.
In a media release, TNCA on Sunday said that tickets for the general public will be sold through www.paytm.com and www.insider.in from Monday at 10am.
TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said: “The redemption of online tickets will be from 10am at Booth No .3 located on Victoria Hostel Road. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets.”
After the culmination of the second Test, the two teams will move to Ahmedabad where the final two Tests of the four-match series will be played at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium. The third match, scheduled to be held between February 24-28, will be a day-night Test while the final match, to be played from March 4 to 8, will be played with the red ball on normal timings.