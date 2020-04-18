Mumbai: Cricket is a religion in India and the BCCI is keeping no stone unturned to ensure that it joins hands with the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. With the government requesting every individual to wear a mask when going out of the house for emergency purposes, the BCCI has created a video promoting the idea of wearing masks calling Team India #TeamMaskForce.
The video sees skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj and Sachin Tendulkar talk about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in this fight.
Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: #TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia’s @SetuAarogya mobile application @PMOIndia @narendramodi.”