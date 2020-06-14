Gautam Gambhir seems to have put his war of words with Shahid Afridi to one side as the former India batsman wished the ex-Pakistan captain a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Afridi had announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the deadly virus.
“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible,” Gambhir said on Aaj Tak. “But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible.”
Afridi tweeted on Saturday: “I have been feeling unwell since Thursday. My body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah.”
Gambhir and Afridi have been involved in a long-standing feud since the latter’s scathing criticism of the former India batsman in his autobiography.
Many Pakistan cricketers also wished Afridi well on social media. “Get well soon Shahid Bhai,” said fast bowler Wahab Riaz.
“Wish you speedy recovery Lala, get well soon ...” said pacer Sohail Tanveer.
“In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen. Prayers are for your long healthy life. Get well soon,” wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal wrote.