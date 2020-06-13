Dubai: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Afridi said he had been feeling unwell since Thursday.
Afridi also sought the blessings and prayers of all for his speedy recovery. “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afirdi wrote on twitter.
Afridi, one of the most charismatic allrounders of Pakistan cricket, had been travelling in parts of his country for his foundation work in recent months - distributing food stuff and other essentials for sanitisation in the wake of the pandemic.