Australia's Test against Afghanistan is off Image Credit: AP

Melbourne: Cricket Australia have confirmed the postponement of their maiden Test match against Afghanistan and the three-match ODI series against New Zealand until the 2021-22 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the speculative schedule released by Cricket Australia last May, the Test against Afghanistan would have been played in late November. However, because of the rescheduling of the 2020 Indian Premier League season in the UAE, which is due to finish on November 10, it would have been difficult for the Australian players taking part in the IPL to then serve the mandatory two-week quarantine required upon entering Australia before the Test was due to start.

Similarly, Australia were scheduled to host Black Caps for a three-match ODI series (which initially also included a T20I) in Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart and Sydney from late January. However, that also now stands postponed until next summer.

“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased,” CA’s interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said on Friday on the CA website.

“We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date.”

Australia will now only host India for a full series this summer. The series will include four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20s.