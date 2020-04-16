Gautam Gambhir Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has called upon all countrymen to stand united and adhere to the guidelines of the government amid the ongoing lockdown in place in order to win the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

“We can only win this war if we stand together and the most important thing is to follow the guidelines,” Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

“If we have been asked to stay at home and not leave our house at any circumstance then it’s really important for us to follow this, as it is for the betterment of our nation,” he added while requesting people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

“Since we were talking about donations, according to me there’s no limit, if a person gives one rupee with the right emotion, it’s a very big contribution,” the former Indian opener further said while calling on people to make a contribution in fight towards COVID-19 which has so far claimed more than 400 lives in the country.

Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP from East Delhi, has donated to the Delhi Government for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Besides that, he has pledged to donate his two years’ salary towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and has already released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking about how he spends time at home during the lockdown, the 38-year-old said: “I have been given a responsibility during this lockdown to maintain the plants and the lawn in our garden.”