India chase history in South Africa and their pace battery will be the key once again if they have to win their first series over there.
Their first series in South Africa was in 1992 and India lost 1-0 and their last series was in 2018 when they again lost 2-1. After beating Australia in Australia, England in England, this is the final frontier for the No. 1 team India who have never beaten South Africa at their home.
Jasprit Bumrah had made his Test debut against South Africa in 2018 and immediately hit his mark picking 18 wickets in the series. Along with him, India’s pace battery includes Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur and look good to challenge the South African batsmen., However, the Proteas are dangerous too, with fast bowlers Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Duann Olivier and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder — who will be handful in their own conditions.
Last time when India toured South Africa, it was Ab de Villiers who was the difference in the batting between the two teams and with him retired, Dean Elgar who is the captain and he along with vice-captain Quinton de Kock will have to shoulder the responsibility to ensure they keep their home record of not losing a series to India. India’s batting order is also unsettled with Rohit Sharma out due to an hamstring injury and the onus will be on captain Virat Kohli who must be wanting to conquer the final frontier. Kohli has not got a hundred in Test Cricket for two years now and what better place than South Africa to get his team up and running. So far India have been playing with six specialist batsmen and five bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja but with the ace all-rounder missing this tour due to an injury, it will be interesting to see what ploy Kohli goes with come the Boxing Day test match. All the pundits feel India will get across the line of winning a series in South Africa but without a warm up game, will the Indian batsman rise up to the challenge?