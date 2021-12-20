Last time when India toured South Africa, it was Ab de Villiers who was the difference in the batting between the two teams and with him retired, Dean Elgar who is the captain and he along with vice-captain Quinton de Kock will have to shoulder the responsibility to ensure they keep their home record of not losing a series to India. India’s batting order is also unsettled with Rohit Sharma out due to an hamstring injury and the onus will be on captain Virat Kohli who must be wanting to conquer the final frontier. Kohli has not got a hundred in Test Cricket for two years now and what better place than South Africa to get his team up and running. So far India have been playing with six specialist batsmen and five bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja but with the ace all-rounder missing this tour due to an injury, it will be interesting to see what ploy Kohli goes with come the Boxing Day test match. All the pundits feel India will get across the line of winning a series in South Africa but without a warm up game, will the Indian batsman rise up to the challenge?