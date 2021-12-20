Taking note of Manchester City’s sensational winning run in the English Premier League, India batsman Virat Kohli heaped praises in style on City’s manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message on social media.
In true Punjabi style, the 33-year-old Indian wrote a message which translated to: “Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don’t stop now, all right. We have to take this title home again.”
Guardiola’s men are on a winning run this season as they have so far won seven matches on the trot which includes a 7-0 hammering of Leeds United and a 4-0 win over Newcastle in their past two games.
Last year, Guardiola and Kohli engaged in a conversation during a virtual session, where Kohli had expressed his passion for football.