Buttler ready to continue England career despite 'poor' T20 World Cup

Buttler, a member of England's 2019 one-day international World Cup-winning team and also the skipper for their T20 triumph in Australia three years later, added: "It was really refreshing –- I really enjoyed it, a complete sort of release, and slowly but surely, I would say at the start of this week, (I am) just starting to reflect a bit and have a few thoughts about what is important to me and my cricket, and why it probably didn't go quite as I would've liked.