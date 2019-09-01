He went on to take three more wickets to finish Day 2 with a six-wicket haul

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his hat-trick wicket by the dismissal of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket after he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive balls on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies on Saturday.

Bumrah's historic feat came in the ninth over, he went on to take three more wickets to finish Day 2 with a six-wicket haul. Shimron Hetmyer -- who fell to Mohammed Shami -- was the only man to fall to another bowler on Saturday in Kingston as West Indies were reduced to 87/7 in reply to India's 416.

Later, he credited captain Virat Kohli for the hat-trick.

Bumrah had started the innings with the wicket of opener John Campbell in the seventh over. In his next over, he started with a wide outswinger that Bravo left alone. The next was a length delivery that was pitched on middle stump swinging away. Bravo was forced to play and got a high edge that flew to K.L. Rahul at second slip, who did well to take the low catch.

Shamarh Brooks was then caught dead in front of the stumps with an inswinger. Brooks reviewed the decision but replays only confirmed that the ball will be hitting the wicket if it wasn't for his front pad.

Chase then took a full swinger low on his pads. The umpire turned down the LBW appeal from the Indian players but captain Virat Kohli went for the review. Interestingly, none of his teammates were too enthusiastic about taking the decision upstairs but replays showed that Kohli was right in going for it. The ball was hitting leg stump and the umpire had to reverse his decision.