Shubman Gill Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday slammed Punjab opener Shubman Gill as he had allegedly “abused” the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

When asked by a senior journalist to react to the incident, Bedi tweeted: “This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable — least of all by proposed Capt of India A.”

“No matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game — example needs setting — let a more balanced person lead India A before the Referee’s intimidated too!,” he added.

On Friday, Shubman had refused to walk off after being adjudged out by Mohamad Rafi and walked up to the umpire and had a heated discussion with him. Following this, the umpire overturned his decision.

The decision to overturn the wicket, however, did not go down well with the Delhi team and it was reported that they walked off the field and play was halted. Match Referee P. Ranganathan had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play was resumed.

The 20-year-old Punjab opener was eventually dismissed by Simarjeet Singh. Shubman, after scoring 23 runs of 41 balls, was caught by Anuj Rawat.