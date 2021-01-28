Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian captain, underwent a second angioplasty at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday where the doctors inserted two more stents. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he complained of some discomfort in the chest.
A statement from the hospital said in the evening: ‘‘Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mandal and Dr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital and two stents were placed.
‘‘The procedure was uneventful. Mr Ganguly is stable and under close observation,’’ the statement added.
Earlier in January 2, he was diagnosed with triple vessel disease and had a stent inserted in a coronary artery at the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild heart attack. After spending five fays at the hospital, ‘Dada,’ as he is popular as, was discharged on January 7 after a team of doctors had termed him clinically fit.
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, visited the hospital to check on the BCCI chief’s health. “Sourav is awake and speaking,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters after meeting him. “The operation was successful and I spoke to him and (Sourav’s wife) Dona,” she added and said she had also congratulated the doctors for a successful operation.
A senior doctor part of the panel treating Ganguly said in the morning that he slept well during the night and even had a light breakfast this morning. “Mr Ganguly slept well all night. He had a light breakfast this morning,” the doctor added.