Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and BCCI President, soon after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning. Image Credit: PTI

Kolkata: It was after keeping the City of Joy and the Indian cricketing fraternity in tenterhooks for five days, former Indian skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Woodlands Hospital and left for home on Thursday morning.

“I’m keeping fine. I have come back to life,” Ganguly told his fans who had thronged near his residence after the 48-year-old had an angioplasty after a mild heart attack at his residence last Saturday. A stent has been ineserted to treat one of the blockages in the arteries of his heart while two more will be done at a gap of two to three weeks.

“I am absolutely fine now. I thank all the doctors and nurses at the hospital for the treatment and care,” a tweet from Ganguly said after getting discharged from the hospital. He, however, refused to answer any question from the media.

‘Dada,’ as he is popularly known as, had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He was moved to the hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

Earlier, noted cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who came to the West Bengal capital on Tuesday morning, had examined the BCCI chief and said the former batting great was stable and could be discharged.