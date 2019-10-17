Mohammad Hafeez is also under consideration to lead Pakistan in the limited overs format

Azhar Ali Image Credit: AFP

Lahore: Pakistan's top-order batsman Azhar Ali is likely to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national team's skipper in the longest format of the game while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan could serve as his deputy.

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is unhappy with Sarfaraz's performance and has reportedly communicated it to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan.

According to sources, Misbah has made it clear to the PCB that Sarfaraz should not continue as the captain of the Green Brigade but the board is unwilling to take any chance with a new captain on a tough tour of Australia.

Moreover, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is also under consideration to lead Pakistan in the limited overs format.