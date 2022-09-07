Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has been targeted by social media trolls after he dropped the crucial catch of Asif Ali of Pakistan in a crucial Super 4 game in the DP World Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4).
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says, Arshdeep is disappointed at dropping the catch, but he is very keen to do well for India.
“Guys [players] here don’t look too much into the social media, these days. It’s too much crap happening there. [A] few games here and there, [a] few losses here and there, one dropped catch… we don’t look too much into it,” Sharma said at the post-match press conference on Tuesday
“He [Arshdeep Singh] himself was disappointed because it was a catch that could have been taken. He was confident when he came to bowl the last over, and nailed that yorker that got Asif Ali out. That shows if he was not down and out. When you are mentally down, the execution doesn’t happen. He came out and was so confident that he ran to his place and took the ball because he wanted to bowl the last over,” Sharma added.
The Indian captain was all praise for Arshdeep’s bowling against Sri Lanka too. “I thought he bowled the last two overs pretty well. He is a confident lad, which is why he’s here ahead of many other players. He is clear in his mind, and wants to do well. He’s hungry for the team’s success, which is a good sign. We are very happy with how he approaches the game.”