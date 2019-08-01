A series of photographs of the couple have taken social media by storm

Anushka Sharma has joined her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Miami. Image Credit: IANS

Miami: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has joined her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Miami, ahead of India's West Indies series, and the two seem to spend a great time together.

A series of photographs of the couple have taken social media by storm.

In the images, the couple is seen seated inside what looks like an airport bus. Anushka is in a black-and-white striped shirt while Virat is casually dressed in a white T-shirt.

In the other image, the "Phillauri" star can be seen sporting a white-and-blue striped pant suit and they pose with fans.

The 31-year-old actress had previously accompanied Kohli at the India World Cup in England. They returned home after India exited the tournament.