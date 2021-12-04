Ireland's Paul Stirling had been a part of all five editions of Abu Dhabi T10 League so far. Image Credit: AFP file

Dubai: Paul Stirling, the Irish batter who is turning out for Team Abu Dhabi, was taken by surprise to find out he had emerged as the highest runscorer in Abu Dhabi T10 history but doesn’t expect to hold onto the status for too long.

He passed the landmark with a scintillating 57 during Team Abu Dhabi’s first eliminator win over Bangla Tigers at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday and now stands at the top of the scorers’ chart with 739 runs from 34 innings. However, the experienced batsman’s efforts were not enough to secure a spot in the final for the first time in the capital franchise’s history.

“It’s taken me by surprise, I must admit,” said Stirling when told of his achievement. “I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been involved in all five T10 tournaments so far and it sounds like I’ve managed to score a few over that time. It’s a nice accolade to have but I’m sure there’s plenty of others not too far behind as there’s a lot of people whacking it at the moment.

“It’s been an amazing experience [at the Abu Dhabi T10], it was last year and it has been this year too. From a cricketing perspective, it’s disappointing that we’re in the same boat as last year but hopefully we can keep building and get better and better, year on year.”

A champion with Kerala Kings in the tournament’s first edition, Stirling also represented Kerala Knights and Delhi Bulls before being signed up by Team Abu Dhabi February’s 2021 edition.

It has been a perfect match ever since and Stirling was quick to praise both Team Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Cricket for, respectively, making him feel so at home within the franchise and for the continuous improvement of the venue’s facilities.