A glorious 50: Team Abu Dhabi members will be taking the field in commemorative shirts, celebrating the 50th National Day of the UAE, later in the day. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi T10 League, which is at it’s business-end, has come up with a plan to be a part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations on Thursday evening (December 2). Host side Team Abu Dhabi will be wearing special commemorative shirts with ‘50’ on the back of each players’ jersey in the colours of the national flag when they take on Delhi Bulls in the final league game from 8 pm UAE.

“It’s been a pleasure to captain the home team in the Abu Dhabi T10 and all of us in Team Abu Dhabi have enjoyed every minute of being in the UAE,” said captain Liam Livingstone.

“The UAE is a great country and I’m really looking forward to leading our team out on UAE National Day. I hope that we can mark the country’s 50th year with a victory and go on to win the tournament for all our fans across the emirates.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 will continue its National Day festivities over the remainder of the weekend as the tournament heads toward a dramatic conclusion. Thursday’s games wrap up the group stage of the competition before Friday’s eliminators that will determine this year’s finalists.

“We’re in for a real treat this weekend and there is no more fitting way for us to celebrate the UAE’s 50th year than by hosting what will be a thrilling end to the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO Matt Boucher.

“This will be an opportunity for the entire Abu Dhabi cricket community to come together as one and, hopefully, see Team Abu Dhabi go all the way and win the tournament for the first time.”

In support of Team Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Cricket’s Year of the 50th festivities, the Abu Dhabi T10’s official ticketing partner QTickets will also be offering a number of discounts on selected events and activities.

Tickets remain on sale for the double header, with fans encouraged to show their support for the country by turning up in their droves to cheer on Team Abu Dhabi as they go in search of a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.