Dubai: Irish fighter Conor McGregor arrived at UFC Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi ahead of his fight this weekend.
UFC 257 — which will bring the curtain down on three events being held in the UAE capital — see the return of McGregor to the Octagon as he comes out of retirement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier on Sunday.
Since last fighting McGregor in a featherweight bout in 2014, Poirier has found a new home at lightweight, defeating notable names, such as Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway and claiming the interim lightweight title. McGregor has consistently taken part in thrilling performances, including his most recent fight against Cowboy Cerrone, defeating the UFC veteran in just 40 seconds.