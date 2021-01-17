Dubai: After heartbreaking losses to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, former champing Max Holloway stormed back into title contention when he put on a masterclass to overwhelm Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 early on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi.
Holloway totally dominated Kattar from the start of the five-round contest and left him bloodied and half the man that he was at the final bell.
He punished Kattar with every aspect of the MMA game from punishing punches, uppercuts, cracking elbows and deafening body shots to win a lopsided fight with the three judges scoring the fight 50-43, 50-43 and 50-42.
The performance left nobody in doubt that the Hawaiian was back to his best and deserves a third fight against Volkanovski.
Fellow fighters took to Twitter to express their admiration for Holloway, who has fought and beaten some of the best featherweights in the world.
Here are some reactions:
Results
UFC Fight Island 7
Max Holloway def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision
Carlos Condit def. Matt Brown via unanimous decision
Li Jingliang def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via first-round KO (4:25)
Alessio Di Chirico def. Joaquin Buckley via first-round KO (2:12)
Punahele Soriano def. Dusko Todorovic via first-round TKO (4:48)
Joselyne Edwards def. Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Carlos Felipe def. Justin Tafa via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
Ramazan Emeev def. David Zawada via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
Vanessa Melo def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
Austin Lingo def. Jacob Kilburn via unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)