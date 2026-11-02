By the numbers: The best stats from the ninth matchday in the EPL

Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target at Anfield in a Premier League match for the first time ever. Despite attempting 17 shots, the Reds were unable to test Arsenal's goalkeeper.

Brighton made history by recording their first-ever away victory against Manchester City in any competition. The Seagulls had failed to win on their previous 17 visits before finally breaking that unwanted record.

Manchester United's attacking struggles continued at Stamford Bridge, with the Red Devils now having failed to score in four of their opening nine Premier League matches this season. Only Coventry City have drawn more blanks, with five.

Brentford demonstrated that possession and chances don't always tell the full story. The Bees scored twice despite registering just one shot on target and producing only 0.46 expected goals (xG).

Leeds United controlled 56.1 per cent of possession against Bournemouth but struggled to make it count. Despite seeing more of the ball, the visitors managed just one shot on target during their defeat.

Coventry City enjoyed their most productive attacking display of the Premier League season so far, scoring three goals in a single match for the first time since returning to the top flight.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.