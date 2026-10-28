The shocking stat behind Fleetwood Town’s giant-killing of Arsenal

Fleetwood stun Arsenal in the EFL Cup, repeating a shock last seen in 1992
Dubai: Fleetwood Town have reached the EFL Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history after producing a stunning penalty shootout victory over Premier League champions, Arsenal, in a result that exposes one of the most embarrassing historical patterns in the Gunners’ history.
The last time a fourth-tier club knocked the reigning English champions out of a domestic cup was 34 years ago.
The team responsible? Wrexham, who famously eliminated, you guessed it, Arsenal in the FA Cup in 1992.
Now, more than three decades later, Arsenal have suffered the same fate again, this time at the hands of Fleetwood, a League Two side battling near the bottom of the fourth tier.
When the teams met on Tuesday, 83 places separated them in the English football pyramid.
Fleetwood sit 18th in League Two, having won just once in their previous eight league matches, while Arsenal arrived as reigning Premier League champions and obvious favourites.
Yet the gulf in resources, reputation and league position counted for nothing at Highbury Stadium.
Aaron Loupalo-Bi stunned the visitors by putting Fleetwood ahead in the 21st minute, capitalising on a rare Arsenal defensive error to give the home supporters genuine belief that an extraordinary upset was possible.
Arsenal responded five minutes into the second half when Viktor Gyokeres bundled home an equaliser, but Mikel Arteta’s side could not find a winner despite creating numerous opportunities.
The frustration boiled over late in the contest when 16-year-old Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman was sent off for kicking out at Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal following a challenge.
Reduced to 10 men, Arsenal were forced to navigate the closing stages before the tie went to penalties, where Fleetwood held their nerve.
Goalkeeper Jay Lynch saved Bruno Guimaraes’ spot-kick before Conor Haughey converted the decisive penalty to spark wild celebrations among the home supporters.
For Arsenal, the defeat is particularly painful given the historical context. Wrexham’s famous 1992 victory remains one of English football’s most memorable cup upsets, but the fact that the Gunners have now been on the receiving end of two such results, 34 years apart, makes this latest elimination all the more embarrassing.
For Fleetwood, meanwhile, the victory offers a welcome escape from their League Two struggles and a place among the final eight of the competition.
Their league form suggested a club with plenty of problems to solve. Instead, they have delivered a night their supporters will remember forever.
Football is full of money, superstar players and dominant clubs, but every so often, it reminds us that none of those things guarantee success.
That is why we love football.