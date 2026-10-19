By the numbers: The best stats from matchweek seven in the EFL

Brighton have scored 23 goals in their first seven Premier League matches, their highest tally at this stage of a season. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0, scoring three times inside the opening 10 minutes. Diego Gómez's astonishing strike against Palace was the longest-range Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 57.7 metres for Everton in November 2017. Crystal Palace have now their worst defensive record at this stage of a season since 1980-81, when they conceded 21.