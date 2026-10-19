By the numbers: The best stats from matchweek seven in the EFL

Matchweek seven in the EPL delivered plenty of talking points and interesting stats
Dubai: The Premier League is well and truly back in full swing and matchweek seven didn’t disappoint.
There were big wins, red cards and crazy goals and, as always, some fascinating numbers.
Chelsea ended their 23-match wait for a Premier League clean sheet with a 2-0 victory over Everton. Pedro Neto scored twice, including a goal in the 90th minute, to secure all three points and give Chelsea a much-needed defensive boost.
Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town, making it seven wins from seven games. Erling Haaland scored twice to take his league tally to eight goals this season, while also reaching 100 non-penalty Premier League goals in just 139 appearances, a record-breaking milestone.
Brighton have scored 23 goals in their first seven Premier League matches, their highest tally at this stage of a season. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0, scoring three times inside the opening 10 minutes. Diego Gómez's astonishing strike against Palace was the longest-range Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 57.7 metres for Everton in November 2017. Crystal Palace have now their worst defensive record at this stage of a season since 1980-81, when they conceded 21.
Florian Wirtz created nine chances from open play in Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win at Brentford, the first player to reach that mark in a Premier League match since Sadio Mané in January 2021. Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk was sent off before half-time, while Vitaly Janelt received a second yellow card late on, making it the club’s first league match with two dismissals since April 2013.