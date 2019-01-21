New Delhi: Having slowly emerged from shadow of star wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt, two-time World Championships medallist Bajrang Punia has now set his sights on the biggest prize in the world of sports and is confident on finishing on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Currently the top ranked wrestler in the world in the 65kg weight category, the 24-year-old from Jhajjar had a terrific season last year, winning five international medals which included gold medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Jakarta Asian Games and a silver in the World Championships. Bajrang has now expressed his desire to win an Olympic medal for the country and emulate his idol Dutt.
“Given my performance in the last season and my current form and training, I can confidently say that my preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Games are very much on the right track,” Punia said. He also said that currently his immediate focus is on the World Championships which is also an Olympic qualifying event.
“The 2019 World Championships is the biggest and the most challenging event before the Tokyo Games. It is also an Olympic qualifier, so the whole focus at this moment is on the World event,” the wrestler said.