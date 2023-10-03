After a sensational performance on Sunday in which they bagged nine medals, the Indian athletes had a quiet day at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Monday, winning three silver medals and one bronze in all.

"I got a very good rhythm and was happy with my effort from the second attempt itself when I hit 6.49. I am very happy considering that I had faced a challenging time for some time and it was very nice to get my personal best and win my first medal in the Asian Games," Ancy said. She achieved her personal best in her fifth attempt. She could not go any further as she fouled her sixth and last jump.

Ancy finished second behind China's Xiong Shiqi, who also set her personal best with a jump of 6.73m. Nga Yan Yue of Hong Kong took the bronze medal with her personal best at a distance of 6.50m.

Other medal winners on Monday

Vithya Ramraj set the tone for the day in the morning when she presented a brilliant effort to equal the legendary PT Usha's 40-year-old National Record in the women's 400m hurdles. Vithya clocked 55.42, her personal best and qualified for the final.

Usha had set the National Record in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles where she missed the bronze medal by a whisker.

Parul Chaudhary bagged the first silver of the day in the women's 3000m steeplechase, finishing second in 9:27.63 while Priti Lamba took bronze behind her with a personal best timing of 9:43.32. They finished behind the reigning World Champion and Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Winfred Mutile Yavi - a Kenya-born athlete who represents Bahrain now - who set a new Asian Games Record by clocking 9:18,23, breaking the record of 9:31.36 held by her compatriot Ruth Jabel.

The third silver was claimed by the 4x400m Mixed Relay in which the Indian team initially finished third but eventually won silver after the Sri Lankan quartet was disqualified for lane infringement.

Mohammed Ajmal had given India a good start as he led the race, clocking 43.14 seconds. Vithya completed her leg in 54.19 and handed the baton to Rajesh Ramesh with India still in first position. But Ramesh clocked 45.77 and India fell behind to second position. Subha Venkatesh completed her leg in 51.24 as India finished the race in 314.34.