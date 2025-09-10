GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: Indian bowlers dominate as India crush UAE by nine wickets

Kuldeep starred with a four-wicket haul while Shivam Dube scalped three for four

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrate after taking the wicket of UAE batsman Harshit Kaushik during their DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Wednesday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai: India bowlers took total control of the proceedings as UAE succumbed to a heavy nine-wicket loss in a low scoring match in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief as the UAE batters folded up for a paltry 57, the second lowest in the history of the T20 Asia Cup, behind Hong Kong's 38 against Pakistan in 2022.

Kuldeep starred with a four-wicket haul while Shivam Dube maintained his economical nature with his scrambled seam and scalped 3/4 to leave mayhem in Dubai.

India reaped rewards after the 15-successive toss losing jinx ended, and captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to field. The dry surface with some cracks and a layer of grass was the ideal platform for Kuldeep to enchant the spectators.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah opened India's pace attack against the Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem, who adopted a fearless approach that came with a mixed bag of results. Sharafu edged the ball past the lone slip to pick up the first four, and topped it up by swiftly cutting the ball to find the fence for the second time.

Sharafu continued to be the aggressor and clipped Bumrah on the final ball of the next over to pick up his third boundary. Suryakumar realised the gravity of the situation, removed Pandya from the attack and introduced Axar Patel in the third. Sharafu remained unfazed and smoked the ball flat over covers for a maximum.

Bumrah, who was trying to nail the yorker, eventually found his mark and produced a toe-crushing, searing delivery. The off-stump went cartwheeled into the air, and Sharafu returned on 22 (17). The floodgates opened as mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy lured a thick edge off Muhammad Zohaib, which flew straight to Kuldeep.

Waseem reeled in three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay to finish with 41/2. Once the fielding restrictions were lifted, Indian spinners ran rampant, with Kuldeep engineering the ruthless assault. From 41/2, the UAE were left threadbare at 53/7, courtesy of Kuldeep's sizzling exploits in the ninth over.

Rahul Chopra (3) holed it to the vice-captain, Shubman Gill, on the first, skipper Waseem was pinned in front of the stumps on 19(22) on the fourth, and Harshit Kaushik was castled on the final for a run-a-ball two.

Sanju Samson took a stunner to remove power-hitter Asif Khan (2 off 7) off Shivam Dube. Axar trapped Simranjeet to add to the UAE's woes. In his next over, Dube struck Dhruv Parashar's (1 off 7) pads to have him pinned in front of the stumps.

On the next ball, Junaid Siddique was stumped, but India decided to withdraw the appeal because the batter was put off by the towel. During Dube's run-up, the towel fell off, and Siddique tried to pull the ball away but missed it. Samson was smart to spot Siddique outside the crease and underarm a direct hit, while Siddique was busy pointing out the dropped towel.

Siddique didn't survive much and ballooned it to Suryakumar, who pouched it at the last moment, forcing the UAE batter to return on a three-ball duck. Kuldeep wrapped up the innings after Haider Ali gave away an edge to Samson.

Chasing a modest total as Abhishek Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (20 not out) took the India past the total in just 4.3 overs.

With inputs from ANI

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
