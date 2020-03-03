Novak Djokovic wins the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships MenÕs Final on 29th February, 2020. Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

New Delhi: Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic have maintained their respective top spots in the tennis rankings.

In the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, Barty has a best of 8,717 points and is followed by Romania’s Simona Halep on 6,076 points.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic managed the only gain in the top 10 players, moving to eighth from ninth at the cost of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova surged 14 places to reach 32nd and Briton Heather Watson moved up 20 spots to 49.

In the ATP rankings, Austria’s Dominic Thiem has reached a career high of third place. The 26-year-old has 7,045 points to overtake Swiss great Roger Federer, who is currently out with a knee injury and intending to return for the grass season from June.

Thiem has broken the top three dominance of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer for the first time since May 6, 2019.