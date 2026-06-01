Andrés Iniesta named as Gulf United head coach

The World Cup winner begins his professional managerial career in Dubai
Dubai: UAE First Division side Gulf United have announced Spanish legend Andrés Iniesta as their new head coach.
The 42-year-old takes charge of the club ahead of the 2026/27 season following the departure of Ahmet Cebe.
After earning his UEFA A Coaching Licence, the four-time Champions League winner has taken up the role in Dubai, the city he now calls home, as he continues his coaching journey and begins his transition to life on the touchline.
"Joining Gulf United FC feels like the right place to begin this new chapter,” explained Iniesta.
“Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning, and through working every day with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far.
“I believe in developing footballers the right way: with patience, with a clear idea of how the game should be played, and with genuine care for each individual. Gulf United shares that philosophy, and that is why I am here. I want to grow as a coach, gain real experience, and earn my Pro Licence."
His decision reflects a strong alignment with Gulf United’s philosophy, with both sharing a commitment to long-term player development and the importance of nurturing young talent.
The club, which boasts the youngest squad in the UAE First Division, has become known for its focus on growth and progression.
The Spaniard is no stranger to football in the UAE, having spent his final playing season in the country with Emirates Club FC.
Gulf United, meanwhile, has developed a reputation for offering former professional players their first coaching opportunities, with Iniesta now the latest to begin his coaching pathway at the club.
"We are proud and honoured to welcome Andrés Iniesta to Gulf United FC,” stated club president Ahmed El Saraf.
“He is not just one of the greatest players of his generation, he is someone who has always stood for the values we believe in: technical quality, intelligence, and a genuine love for the game.
“What excites us most is that Andrés comes here because he believes in what we are building.
“Youth development is at the heart of Gulf United, and having someone with his experience and philosophy working alongside our young players every day will be transformational. This is a historic moment for our club and for football in Dubai and the UAE."
Known as ‘The People’s Club’ Gulf United is a Dubai-based football club and academy founded in 2019, built around a development-first model that combines youth coaching with a pathway into senior professional football.
Originally established by football coaches from Manchester, England, the club quickly positioned itself as one of the UAE’s leading private football academies, operating across multiple age groups and serving hundreds of players from a wide range of nationalities.
On the competitive side, the club entered the UAE football pyramid in 2021 and achieved rapid success, winning the Third Division in their debut season before securing back-to-back promotions into the UAE First Division (second tier).
Alongside their senior team, the club runs a structured academy system and scholarship programmes, with a strong emphasis on player development, education pathways, and progression into professional football both in the UAE and abroad.