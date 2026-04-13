GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Aleksander Sekulić appointed as new head coach of Dubai Basketball

The former head coach of the Slovenian national team takes charge of Dubai

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Aleksander Sekulić will take over as new head coach of Dubai Basketball
Aleksander Sekulić will take over as new head coach of Dubai Basketball

Dubai: Dubai Basketball has appointed Aleksander Sekulić as the new head coach of the first team until the end of the season.

The Slovenian coach will make his debut on the bench against Valencia Basket in the final round of the EuroLeague regular season.

Since 2020, Sekulić has been the head coach of the Slovenian national team, leading them to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

In this new chapter, he will reunite with team captain Klemen Prepelić. Previously, as an assistant coach, he was part of the staff that won the gold medal at EuroBasket 2017.

The news comes off the back of Dubai Basketball’s announcement that they and Jurica Golemac have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

Sekulić joins the team at a vital part of the season with Dubai fighting for a play-off spot in the EuroLeague.

Related Topics:
UAEDubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Slovenian leaves Dubai Basketball after a successful two-year stint

Head coach Jurica Golemac leaves Dubai Basketball

1m read
Dubai Basketball U18 triumph in Basket Cup Sarajevo

Dubai U18 Elite win 2026 Basket Cup Sarajevo

2m read
De Zerbi takes over Spurs with the club currently sat 17th in the Premier League table

Spurs appoint Roberto De Zerbi as head coach

1m read
Afghanistan appoint Richard Pybus as head coach

Afghanistan appoint Richard Pybus as new head coach

1m read