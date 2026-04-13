The former head coach of the Slovenian national team takes charge of Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Basketball has appointed Aleksander Sekulić as the new head coach of the first team until the end of the season.
The Slovenian coach will make his debut on the bench against Valencia Basket in the final round of the EuroLeague regular season.
Since 2020, Sekulić has been the head coach of the Slovenian national team, leading them to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.
In this new chapter, he will reunite with team captain Klemen Prepelić. Previously, as an assistant coach, he was part of the staff that won the gold medal at EuroBasket 2017.
The news comes off the back of Dubai Basketball’s announcement that they and Jurica Golemac have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.
Sekulić joins the team at a vital part of the season with Dubai fighting for a play-off spot in the EuroLeague.