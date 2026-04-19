Speaking of Eta's impact as head coach, Union defender Derrick Köhn said: "We clicked quickly. She shared her game plan with us, and we implemented what she gave us. There's not too much new, so we feel very, very comfortable with her. We tried, especially today, to give her the win as a present, but unfortunately, we didn't succeed. As I said, we'll move on. We'll try to analyse this and then prepare for Leipzig and try to give her present there."