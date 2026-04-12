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Head coach Jurica Golemac leaves Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball and their head coach agree to part ways

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The Slovenian leaves Dubai Basketball after a successful two-year stint
The Slovenian leaves Dubai Basketball after a successful two-year stint

Dubai: Dubai Basketball and Jurica Golemac have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

The decision comes at a decisive time in Dubai’s season with the side still battling for a place in the EuroLeague play-offs.

Appointed in the summer of 2024, Golemac played a key role in the club’s first two seasons, including its debut campaign in the ABA League, where Dubai Basketball finished third after reaching the semifinals.

This season, in the club’s debut EuroLeague campaign, he led the team in 59 games across the EuroLeague (37) and the ABA League (22). With one EuroLeague regular season game remaining, Dubai Basketball currently holds a 19–18 record and sits 11th in the standings.

In the ABA League, the team is 19–3 and currently shares first place with KK Partizan Belgrade.

Jan Šentjurc will serve as interim head coach for Monday’s game against Budućnost.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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